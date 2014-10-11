Preview: Toledo at Iowa State

Another week, another set of challenges for IowaState, and not even its final non-conference game of the season offers a break witha hot Toledo team headed to Ames on Saturday. The week began with Iowa Stateathletic director Jamie Pollard getting slapped with a $25,000 fine for criticizingBig 12 Conference officials following last Saturday’s 37-20 loss to OklahomaState, which dropped the 1-4 Cyclones to 0-3 in the conference. Now, Iowa Statemust put the losses and distractions aside and turn its attention to a Mid-AmericanConference foe riding a three-game win streak and sitting atop the conference’sWest Division standings.

“It’s a great challenge,” Iowa State coach PaulRhoads said during his weekly press conference, adding that ”1-4 is 1-4, and keeping a teamfocused, keeping a team motivated and keeping a team confident and pushingforward is the challenge that we face this week. … We feel we’re a good 1-4team, though, and I state that because we’ve improved every week and our levelof competition (has been) the highest in college football.” Indeed, the Cyclones have played three ranked teams already, in addition to matchups against rival Iowa and FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.

LINE: Iowa State-3

ABOUT TOLEDO (4-2): After a 1-2 start, theRockets have reeled off three straight wins – all against MAC West Divisionfoes. Quarterback Logan Woodside was pressed into action in Toledo’s secondgame of the season when starter Phillip Ely went down with a torn ACL and is averaging280.8 passing yards per game in his four starts. The Rockets are hoping to haveleading rusher Kareem Hunt (ankle, quad) and wide receiver DwightMacon (concussion) available Saturday.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (1-4): Rhoads isn’t exaggeratingabout the Cyclones’ schedule, as their five opponents (North Dakota State,Kansas State, Iowa, Baylor and Oklahoma State) are a combined 22-3 with theonly losses coming against the Cyclones, top-ranked Florida State and No. 2Auburn. Predictably, the rugged itinerary is reflected in Iowa State’s stats asthe Cyclones rank 119th in FBS total offense (314 yards per game)and 98th in total defense (450.6). Second-year starting quarterbackSam B. Richardson is one of eight FBS players leading his team in passing (200.6yards per game) and rushing (50.4 ypg).

1. This will be the third meeting between the twoschools, with each winning close contests – Iowa State prevailed 45-43 intriple overtime in 2006 and Toledo won 36-35 the following season – in Ames.

2. The game is Iowa State’s homecomingcontest, but the Cyclones are only 38-57-6 all-time in homecoming tilts.

3. Toledo ranks 16th in FBS totaloffense (517.5 yards per game) and 94th defensively (441.3).

PREDICTION: Iowa State 34, Toledo 31