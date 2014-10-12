(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede. CHANGES TD to touchdown, second sentence, fifth graph.)

Iowa State 37, Toledo 30: Sam B. Richardson threwfor a career-high 351 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Cyclonesshook off their early red-zone woes to overpower the visiting Rockets.Richardson completed an Iowa State single-gamerecord 37 passes in 53 attempts in the non-conference finale for the Cyclones(2-4). Tad Ecby, E.J. Bibbs and Allen Lazard caught scoring passes for IowaState, which settled for Cole Netten field goals on three first-half trips tothe red zone and trailed 13-9 at break.

Terry Swanson ran for 124 yards and twotouchdowns for Toledo (4-3), which saw its three-game win streak snapped. LoganWoodside was 22-of-36 for 189 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 42yards on nine carries, while Corey Jones had 12 receptions for 118 yards for the Rockets.

Iowa State marched for touchdowns on its firsttwo and four of its initial five drives of the second half, to take a 37-23lead on Richardson’s 14-yard slip-screen pass to Lazard with 3:35remaining in the game. The Rockets drove 91 yards to score on Woodside’s 4-yardshovel pass to Marc Remy with 56 seconds left, but the Cyclones recovered theonside kick and ran out the clock.

Netten’s second field goal gave Iowa State a 6-3lead with three seconds to play in the opening quarter, but Toledo answered with Swanson’s14-yard scoring run and a Jeremiah Detmer 29-yard field goal on its ensuing twopossessions to take a 13-6 lead. Netten did hit a 38-yard field goal with 13seconds left in the half, but the Cyclones still trailed 13-9 at intermission thanksto four touchdown-less trips into Toledo territory in the opening 30 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cyclones are 24-4 all-timeagainst Mid-American Conference foes. … Toledo had a 236-103 advantage in rushingyards, including a 161-34 margin in the first half. … WR Jarvis West, IowaState’s receptions leader, warmed up but did not play due to an undisclosedinjury.