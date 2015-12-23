Toledo tops Temple in Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- There’s a reason why Toledo wide receiver Cody Thompson is on the hands team.

Thompson made a couple of big grabs including one on special teams to lead the Rockets past the 24th-ranked Temple Owls 32-17 in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on Tuesday night.

Toledo (10-2) was led by senior quarterback Phillip Ely, who completed 20 of 28 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns. He was not intercepted and was named the game’s Offensive MVP.

Even with Ely’s big game, Toledo’s first 10-win season in 14 years wasn’t secure until Thompson recovered an on-side kick with 2:29 left and the Rockets clinging to a 25-17 lead.

“It was a nice on-side kick, but I just went after the ball like it was the most important thing because it was at the time,” Thompson said.

On the kick in question, referees took a good amount of time to decipher who had the ball. It appeared at first as if Temple had gained possession, and several Owls players pointed in that direction.

“I thought we had the onside kick,” Temple coach Matt Rhule said. “I still think we got it.”

But Thompson, who was asked if the ball changed hands in the pile up, drew laughs with his response.

“I had it the whole time,” Thompson said with a grin.

Thompson’s other big play came with 12:41 left in the fourth quarter and Toledo leading 12-9. Thompson caught Ely’s pass over the middle, and outraced the Temple secondary toward the right corner for an 80-yard play. About 50 yards on that play came after the catch.

Ely said he changed the play at the line of scrimmage.

“It’s simple - you just try to read one player and judge what you are going to do with the ball after that,” Ely said. “It was probably a little iffy-iffy, but it’s kind of this game. You have to take a chance here and there.”

Thompson said he “felt someone at my heels” but was able to make it the distance.

On the next possession, Temple drove into Toledo territory. But senior reserve cornerback Juwan Haynes picked off a pass by Temple quarterback P.J. Walker. The pass was intended for tight end Colin Thompson, but cornerback Rolan Milligan broke it up, and Haynes came up with his first career interception.

The Rockets’ defense was stellar all night, producing a safety and holding Temple running back Jahad Thomas to five yards on eight carries.

Thomas, who entered the game having rushed for 1,257 yards, a 4.7 average and 17 touchdowns, did not play in the second half due to a knee injury.

Temple, which finished its season 10-4, got off to a good start, getting the only score of the first quarter on a 29-yard field goal by Austin Jones.

The Owls appeared to be in control of the game until Thomas fumbled at his own four-yard line. The ball was jarred loosed on a hard hit by Toledo linebacker Ja‘Wuan Woodley, who was named the game’s Defensive MVP. The ball bounced out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

“We had that safety,” Rhule said, “And everything changed.”

Indeed, less than two minutes later, Toledo followed with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Ely to wide receiver Corey Jones out on the right flat. Jones broke five tackles on his way to the end zone.

Toledo scored on the final play of the first half to take a 12-3 lead. The Rockets needed just six plays and 70 seconds to drive down the field, setting up Jameson Vest for a 38-yard field goal.

The Owls were shut down in the second quarter, gaining just five yards on 12 plays.

Temple, though, scored two field goals in the third quarter to cut Toledo’s lead to 12-9.

Toledo took over from there with Ely’s touchdown pass to Thompson and a one-yard touchdown run by running back Kareem Hunt.

Temple scored a with 2:50 left to make the score 25-17. Kip Patton caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Walker, and Robby Anderson caught the conversion pass, also from Walker.

After Cody Thompson recovered the ensuing onside kick, Hunt put the finishing touch on Toledo’s win with a 41-yard touchdown run with 2:29 left.

Despite the loss, Rhule said it was a big year from Temple, which fell just short of what would have been the first 11-win season in school history.

“I‘m never going to shake my head at winning 10 games,” he said. “We had a great year.”

NOTES: This was the head coaching debut for Toledo’s Jason Candle, 36. He was the Rockets’ offensive coordinator until Dec. 2, when he was made their head coach, replacing Matt Campbell, who took the top job at Iowa State. ... Candle’s counterpart on Tuesday, Temple’s Matt Rhule, was given a six-year contract extension earlier this month. ... Toledo went 5-0 on the road this season, rising as high as No. 19 in the polls after a string of big wins, including a 16-12 victory at Arkansas when the Razorbacks were in the Top 20. Toledo also earned a home win over Iowa State. ... Temple also earned impressive victories including its first win over Penn State in 74 years. The Owls also prevailed at Cincinnati.