Towson 24, Delaware 17: Darius Victor’s 17-yard scoring scamper with 49 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter capped a comeback and gave the visiting Tigers a win over the Blue Hens.

Victor amassed 113 yards on 21 attempts and Connor Frazier threw two touchdown passes for Towson (3-5, 1-3 Colonial Athletic Association), which snapped a three-game losing streak. The Tigers bounced back with a spirited effort following a 62-7 drubbing at the hands of James Madison last week, as Frazier led three second-half scoring drives to rally Towson from a 14-7 halftime deficit.

Trent Hurley threw for 156 yards, ran for 40 more and accounted for two touchdowns, but the Blue Hens (4-3, 2-1) couldn’t overcome four turnovers, including two Hurley interceptions. Hurley led scoring drives of 75 and 52 yards in the first half and connected with six different receivers, but Delaware could manage only a Garrett Greenway 38-yard field goal in the second half.

Towson tied the game at 17 in the fourth quarter, as Frazier connected with Spencer Wilkins for a 39-yard scoring strike, capping a 90-yard drive before Victor’s winning run. Frazier completed 19-of-32 passes for 181 yards, and also posted 34 yards on 14 carries.

Wes Hills had 70 yards on 23 carries, and Michael Johnson caught six passes for 53 yards, but the Blue Hens lost for the second time in three games. Christian Carpenter and James Simms each intercepted Hurley passes for the Tigers.