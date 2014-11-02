Towson 21, Elon 19: Darius Victor rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown and the host Tigers stopped a critical two-point conversion attempt to hold off the Phoenix.

Connor Frazier went 17-of-24 for 187 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and added 49 yards on the ground for Towson (4-5, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Andre Dessenberg caught five passes for 59 yards and was on the receiving end of both touchdowns.

Mike Quinn was 25-of-43 for 184 yards and two touchdowns to lead Elon (1-8, 0-5) back from a 21-3 deficit, but the Phoenix couldn’t convert a two-point conversion that would have tied it with 1:11 remaining. Kierre Brown had seven catches for 47 yards and a touchdown and Andre Davis also caught a TD pass for Elon.

Towson scored on its first two possessions, as Frazier hit Dessenberg for a 4-yard TD to cap an 84-yard drive and Victor punched in a 2-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead. A pair of John Gallagher field goals sandwiched Frazier’s 18-yard TD toss to Dessenberg as the Tigers took a 21-6 lead into halftime.

Elon’s defense turned in a shutout in the second half, and Quinn and the offense nearly completed the comeback. Quinn hit Davis for a 5-yard touchdown to cut it to 21-13 late in the third quarter, and he hooked up with Brown for a 5-yard score to cap an 87-yard drive before the Phoenix came up empty on the two-point try.