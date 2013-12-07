Towson 48, Fordham 28: PeterAthens threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers toa second-round FCS playoff win over the visiting Rams.

Terrance West rushed for 76yards and three scores for Towson (11-2), which set a school recordfor victories with the win. Andre Dessenberg caught three passes for94 yards and a score for the Tigers, while James Oboh and DariusVictor both had a scoring reception.

Michael Nebrich was 37-of-50 for394 yards and four scores for Fordham (12-2), which finished with oneyard rushing on 30 attempts. Dan Light had 13 catches for 122 yardswhile Sam Ajala added eight receptions for 120 yards and two scores.

The game was tied at 7 after onequarter before Athens threw touchdown passes of 32 and 41 yards toOboh and Victor, respectively. But Fordham rallied behind two Nebrichtouchdown passes in the last 6:32 of the second quarter to go intohalftime tied.

The second half was all Towson,with Athens putting the Tigers up for good less than two minutes intothe third quarter with a 46-yard pass to Dessenberg. West scored two straight touchdowns to make the margin 42-21 early in the fourth, andthe Rams never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.