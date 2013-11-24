FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Towson 28, James Madison 17
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 24, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Towson 28, James Madison 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CLARIFIES that Towson is ranked fifth in FCS Coaches Poll in Para 2)

Towson 28, James Madison 17: Terrance West rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns as the host Tigers wrapped up the regular season with their fourth victory in five games.

Towson (10-2, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Association), which is ranked fifth in the FCS Coaches Poll, received touchdown runs of 6, 7, and 6 yards from West to further bolster its hopes of getting a top-eight seed in the FCS playoffs. Peter Athens completed 21-of-30 passes for 171 yards and a score.

James Madison (6-6, 3-5) committed three turnovers in losing for the fourth time in five games. Michael Birdsong rushed for 136 yards and passed for 170 and a touchdown, but also threw two interceptions.

Dae’Quan Scott returned a punt 46 yards down the left sideline with 31 seconds left in the third quarter to bring the Dukes within 21-17. The Tigers marched 79 yards on nine plays on the ensuing possession, and West’s 6-yard run with 11:44 remaining provided the final score.

The Dukes struck first on Birdsong’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Rose with 6:24 left in the first quarter. West answered with a pair of scores and Athens’ 35-yard touchdown pass to Connor Frazier with 43 seconds left in the half gave Towson a 21-7 halftime lead.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.