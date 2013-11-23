Towson 28, James Madison 17: Terrance West rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns as the host Tigers wrapped up the regular season with their fourth victory in five games.

Towson (10-2, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Association), which is ranked seventh, received touchdown runs of 6, 7, and 6 yards from West to further bolster its hopes of getting a top-eight seed in the FCS playoffs. Peter Athens completed 21-of-30 passes for 171 yards and a score.

James Madison (6-6, 3-5) committed three turnovers in losing for the fourth time in five games. Michael Birdsong rushed for 136 yards and passed for 170 and a touchdown, but also threw two interceptions.

Dae’Quan Scott returned a punt 46 yards down the left sideline with 31 seconds left in the third quarter to bring the Dukes within 21-17. The Tigers marched 79 yards on nine plays on the ensuing possession, and West’s 6-yard run with 11:44 remaining provided the final score.

The Dukes struck first on Birdsong’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Rose with 6:24 left in the first quarter. West answered with a pair of scores and Athens’ 35-yard touchdown pass to Connor Frazier with 43 seconds left in the half gave Towson a 21-7 halftime lead.