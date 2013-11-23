FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Towson 28, James Madison 17
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
November 24, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

Towson 28, James Madison 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Towson 28, James Madison 17: Terrance West rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns as the host Tigers wrapped up the regular season with their fourth victory in five games.

Towson (10-2, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Association), which is ranked seventh, received touchdown runs of 6, 7, and 6 yards from West to further bolster its hopes of getting a top-eight seed in the FCS playoffs. Peter Athens completed 21-of-30 passes for 171 yards and a score.

James Madison (6-6, 3-5) committed three turnovers in losing for the fourth time in five games. Michael Birdsong rushed for 136 yards and passed for 170 and a touchdown, but also threw two interceptions.

Dae’Quan Scott returned a punt 46 yards down the left sideline with 31 seconds left in the third quarter to bring the Dukes within 21-17. The Tigers marched 79 yards on nine plays on the ensuing possession, and West’s 6-yard run with 11:44 remaining provided the final score.

The Dukes struck first on Birdsong’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Rose with 6:24 left in the first quarter. West answered with a pair of scores and Athens’ 35-yard touchdown pass to Connor Frazier with 43 seconds left in the half gave Towson a 21-7 halftime lead.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.