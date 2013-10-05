Towson 44, New Hampshire 28: Terrance West rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns as the host Tigers rallied from a 17-point deficit to remain undefeated.

Peter Athens was 22-of-33 for 343 yards and two touchdowns and Spencer Wilkins and Leon Kinnard each went over 100 yards receiving as Towson (6-0, 2-0 CAA) rolled up a school-record 731 total yards.

Andy Vailas rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown and completed 18-of-29 passes for 194 yards for New Hampshire (1-3, 0-1), but he was intercepted twice in the second half.

Nico Steriti scored on a 9-yard run, Vailas ripped off a 44-yard TD and Jared Allison hit Harold Spears for a 29-yard score as the Wildcats took a 20-3 lead in the first quarter. The Tigers scored 24 points in the second quarter to take a 27-20 halftime lead and tacked on 17 more in the third for a 44-20 advantage.

West, who has gone over 200 rushing yards three times in his career, busted a 50-yard TD run in the second quarter to go with a pair of 1-yard plunges. Athens tossed a 21-yard score to Wilkins and hit Emmanuel Holder for an 18-yard TD.