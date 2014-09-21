Towson 31, North Carolina Central 20: Darius Victor set career highs with 194 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the host Tigers downed the Eagles.

Spencer Wilkins added 100 yards on eight receptions and a score while Connor Frazier finished 15-of-22 for 161 yards for Towson (2-2), which improved to 37-14 against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foes despite recording its first two turnovers of the season. Frazier added 39 more yards on the ground as the Tigers outrushed North Carolina Central 261-82.

Malcolm Bell went 25-of-35 for 264 yards with a touchdown for the Eagles (1-3), who have been outscored 83-27 in two road games. Quentin Atkinson tallied seven catches for 117 yards and a score while Andre Clarke contributed a 10-yard TD run early in the second quarter.

North Carolina Central went three-and-out on its opening possession and Victor rumbled 13 yards for his first score to stake Towson to an early advantage. Clarke evened it on the third play of the second quarter and the Eagles answered a 39-yard field goal on the Tigers next drive with Bells 50-yard TD pass to Atkinson to take their only lead.

Towson pulled ahead for good two drives later as Wilkins hauled in a 22-yard strike with 32 seconds left in the first half to make it 17-14. Victor gashed North Carolina Central for a 53-yard run early in the third quarter and scored from a yard out on the next play before adding the games final score with 9:08 remaining on a 15-yard sprint.