(Updated: Updated Strauss’ passing stats.)

Towson 48, Richmond 32: Terrance West scored five total touchdowns and rushed for a career-high 272 yards on 29 carries as the Tigers took another step toward the FCS playoffs with a win over the host Spiders.

West, who entered the game leading the FCS in both rushing yards and touchdowns, added to those totals with the fourth 200-plus yard game of his career for Towson (8-1, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked sixth in the FCS. The Tigers outgained Richmond 341-130 on the ground and 569-455 overall to secure their ninth consecutive road win.

Richmond quarterback Michael Strauss was 28-of-38 passing for 281 yards and two touchdown tosses, but uncharacteristic mistakes — three missed extra points and four turnovers — doomed the Spiders (2-6, 0-4) to their fourth consecutive loss. The Spiders entered the weekend leading the CAA in turnover margin, but Saturday’s performance led to the Spiders’ first loss by more than seven points this season.

The Tigers led throughout, scoring first for the first time in five weeks after West ripped off a career-long 79-yard run on the Tigers’ second play from scrimmage to set up Peter Athens’ lone touchdown pass of the afternoon. During a touchdown drive in the second quarter, a 24-yard run by West made him the school’s all-time rushing yardage leader — passing Jason Corle.

Richmond had a chance to make it a game, trailing 34-18 with 13:20 to go in the fourth quarter, but Towson linebacker Telvion Clark sealed it when he forced a Strauss fumble with a sack and returned it 32 yards for the second Towson defensive touchdown. Clark later added another fumble recovery to go with a game-high 16 tackles.