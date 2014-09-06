Preview: Towson at West Virginia

West Virginia will welcome Towson to Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday with hopes of scoring the first win of the season for coach Dana Holgorsen. The Mountaineers went toe to toe with second-ranked Alabama last week and fell just short of an upset despite a heroic effort from senior quarterback Clint Trickett, who threw for a career-high 365 yards and a touchdown in the 33-23 loss. But as Holgorsen told reporters Monday, “We’re not interested in any moral victories, but we felt like we could play with those guys.”

Holgorsen isn’t about to let his team slide against a Tigers squad that owns an 11-game road winning streak. Towson dropped its home opener to Central Connecticut State 31-27 in dramatic fashion last week when the Blue Devils converted a pair of fourth downs on the winning drive. The disappointing loss overshadowed a standout performance from sophomore running back Darius Victor, who ran for 105 yards in his first career start.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Root Sports. Line: None

ABOUT TOWSON (0-1): In a conference call with reporters, coach Rob Ambrose compared the Tigers’ defeat to having a bucket of ice water dropped on their heads but acknowledged, “That’s probably exactly what we needed.” The Tigers received an outstanding effort from junior quarterback Connor Frazier, who threw for a score and rushed for another in his first career start. Junior safety Christian Carpenter, an Colonial Athletic Association first-team selection, sat out the opener with concussion-related symptoms but is slated to play Saturday.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (0-1): Holgorsen said the difference in last week’s game was his team’s inability to convert third downs (5-of-14). Defense was also a factor as the Crimson Tide rolled up 538 yards. Offensively, the Mountaineers have plenty of firepower and will test Towson’s defense, which surrendered 465 yards to Central Connecticut State.

EXTRA POINTS

1. West Virginia owns a 14-0 mark against FCS schools.

2. The Mountaineers are 3-0 in home openers under Holgorsen.

3. Against FBS competition last season, Towson handed Connecticut a 33-18 loss on the road.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 35, Towson 21