Preview: Troy at Clemson

Clemson puts its school-record 16-game home winning streak on the line when it hosts Troy on Saturday. The second-ranked Tigers have been dominant during the streak, winning their last 16 contests at Memorial Stadium by an average of 24.6 points.

The Tigers dodged a potential upset in their opener, holding on for a 19-13 win over Auburn, while Troy opened with a 57-17 rout of Austin Peay. If Clemson underestimates the Trojans, it will be in spite of the warnings of coach Dabo Swinney, who recalls a halftime deficit the last time Troy visited in 2011. “I remember very, very vividly jogging off the field at halftime down to this team 16-13,” Swinney told reporters. “Everybody was booing, including my wife and my mom and my mother-in-law. So I remember it was not a pretty sight.” Clemson eventually pulled away for a 43-19 victory over the Trojans, who are just 1-12 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Coast Conference and have not defeated a ranked opponent since 2004.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3. LINE: Clemson -36

ABOUT TROY (1-0): The Trojans amassed 706 total yards last week – the third-highest total in school history – but the opposition will be much stiffer this time. Star running back Jordan Chunn did much of the damage, rolling up 161 yards on only 13 carries, and quarterback Brandon Silvers was 20-of-27 for 229 yards and two touchdowns. The Trojans were in the backfield all day against the Governors – nine different players recorded tackles for losses – but they’ll have a tougher time controlling the line of scrimmage against the Tigers.

ABOUT CLEMSON (1-0): The Tigers figure to have one of the nation’s most dynamic offenses with Heisman Trophy candidate Deshaun Watson returning along with a strong supporting cast. Wayne Gallman, who set a single-season school record with 1,527 rushing yards last season, ran for 123 against Auburn while receiver Mike Williams made nine catches for 174 yards in his first action since the initial game of the 2015 campaign. The Tigers ranked sixth in total defense (308.8 yards per game) last year and picked up where they left off against Auburn, allowing 262 total yards with three takeaways.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson has led the nation in tackles for losses each of the last three seasons and recorded 14 stops behind the line of scrimmage against Auburn.

2. Troy’s lone victory against a current ACC team was a 36-6 win over Florida State in the 1947 season finale.

3. The Tigers have recorded at least one sack in 31 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Clemson 41, Troy 10