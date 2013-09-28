Preview: Troy at Duke

Duke is coming off a performance in which it scored 55 points – and lost – and figures to again keep the scoreboard cranking when it hosts Troy in a non-conference affair on Saturday. The Blue Devils lost 58-55 to Pittsburgh in the second-highest scoring game in ACC history and now face a Trojans’ squad that allowed 62 points in a loss to Mississippi State. Troy has scored 34 or more points in three of its four games.

The Trojans like to air it out with senior quarterback Corey Robinson and their five pass plays of 50 yards or longer rank second among major-college schools. Duke has allowed 96 points over its last two games and will again rely on an offense that has scored 30 or more in eight of the last 10 home games. Blue Devils junior quarterback Brandon Connette has shined since replacing injured Anthony Boone (broken collarbone) and accounted for six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing) against Pittsburgh.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Duke -10.5.

ABOUT TROY (2-2): The Trojans have a formidable passer/receiver combo in Robinson (975 yards, eight touchdowns, 72.4 completion percentage) and senior wideout Eric Thomas (17 receptions for 274 yards and six touchdowns). Change-of-pace backup quarterback Deon Anthony has a team-best 211 rushing yards while averaging a solid 5.9 per carry. Troy has 10 sacks after having just 13 all last season and the defensive unit is led by senior strong safety Camren Hudson (team-best 23 tackles) and sophomore defensive end Tyler Roberts (team-leading three sacks).

ABOUT DUKE (2-2): Connette, who has rushed for 21 touchdowns in his career, has thrown for 698 yards and eight touchdowns this season and his 323-yard performance against Pittsburgh was a career high. Junior receiver Jamison Crowder leads the ACC with 30 receptions and racked up 279 yards – including 109 on punt returns – against the Panthers for the fifth-best all-purpose yardage game in school history. The defense is allowing 372 yards per contest with sophomore linebacker Kelby Brown and sophomore safety Jeremy Cash sharing the team lead with 37 tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Trojans are 1-10 all-time against current ACC teams - with the win coming against Florida State in 1947.

2. Blue Devils senior CB Ross Cockrell (10 career interceptions) is still looking for his first pick of this season.

3. Robinson has 20 300-yard passing performances in his career and Thomas has 23 career touchdown receptions, one shy of the Sun Belt record set by Florida International’s T.Y. Hilton from 2008-11.

PREDICTION: Duke 51, Troy 38