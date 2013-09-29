(Updated: ADDED: “only” to 5th graph Added career-high to lede)

Duke 38, Troy 31: Brandon Connette passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more - for a career-high five touchdowns - as the host Blue Devils held off the Trojans.

Connette was 20-of-28 for 324 yards and added 55 yards on the ground for Duke (3-2), which was coming off a 58-55 loss to Pittsburgh. Connette’s top target was Jamison Crowder, who had seven receptions for 149 yards and a score.

Corey Robinson was nearly as sharp as Connette for Troy (2-3), going 35-of-45 for 354 yards and two scores. Jordan Chunn ran for two touchdowns but was held to 33 yards on 11 carries.

The shootout began right out of the gate with Connette passing and running for a score in the opening quarter and adding two touchdown passes in the second to stake Duke to a 28-21 halftime lead. Chunn rushed for a touchdown in both quarters, and Robinson added a second-quarter scoring pass for Troy.

The defenses stepped up after intermission, only allowing 10 points apiece. After Robinson hit Wilson Van Hooser for a 40-yard touchdown pass to open the third quarter, Connette put the Blue Devils up for good with a 4-yard scoring run later in the period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: This was the first meeting between the schools. … Connette exceed his single-game passing mark by a yard after throwing for 323 yards last week against Pittsburgh. … Robinson’s lone interception came on a Hail Mary pass to end the game.