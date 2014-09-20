Preview: Troy at Georgia

Georgia’s chance at a big SEC road victory faded away after it came up empty inside the South Carolina 5-yard line late in the fourth quarter last week. The 14th-ranked Bulldogs look to rebound from that missed opportunity and start a winning streak when struggling Troy pays a visit on Saturday. Georgia’s Heisman Trophy candidate Todd Gurley could be primed for a big game on the ground against a Troy defense that is allowing 233.7 rushing yards and 40 points per game.

Gurley is averaging 164.5 yards through his first two contests for an offense that has compiled 80 points but sputtered before missing a short field goal for the tie with 4:24 left last week. The winless Trojans coughed up a 14-point lead in the second half before dropping a 38-35 decision to Abilene Christian last Saturday. “They’re a team that’s desperate for a victory, I’m sure,” Georgia coach Mark Richt told reporters. “But we’re desperate for a victory as well, so it ought to be a great game.”

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Georgia –41

ABOUT TROY (0-3): The Trojans, who have been outscored 65-17 in the second half, need to improve on the defensive side of the ball. Brandon Silvers (509 yards passing), whose status is uncertain after leaving last week’s game with an apparent concussion, and Dontreal Pruitt (216) have completed 64-of-102 passes without an interception to lead a capable offense. Brandon Burks leads the team in rushing with only 104 yards and has added another 121 on 12 receptions.

ABOUT GEORGIA (1-1): The Bulldogs are averaging almost seven yards per carry but will have to get a few more big plays out of their passing game. Quarterback Hutson Mason is completing 70.8 percent of his passes but has totaled only 322 yards, and Michael Bennett leads the way with only seven receptions for 82 yards. Linebackers Amarlo Herrera (11.5) and Ramik Wilson (10) are the top two in the SEC in tackles per game for a defense that gave up 447 yards in the 38-35 loss to South Carolina.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Gurley needs 32 yards to pass Knowshon Moreno (2,734) for fourth place on Georgia’s all-time rushing list.

2. Troy sophomore RB Jordan Chunn has recorded 16 touchdowns in his first 15 collegiate games.

3. The Bulldogs are 36-1 at home against non-conference opponents since 2001, including a 44-34 victory over Troy in their lone meeting in 2007.

PREDICTION: Georgia 55, Troy 10