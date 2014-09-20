Georgia Tech gives Hokies thte boot

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- After so many disappointing close losses to Virginia Tech in recent years, Georgia Tech felt it was finally due a win.

The Yellow Jackets got some retribution Saturday with a 27-24 comeback road victory over the Hokies at Lane Stadium.

“It’s our turn baby,” Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said.

The Yellow Jackets intercepted three passes by Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Brewer, turning all three takeaways into points.

Georgia Tech scored 10 points in the final 2:03 and won the game on kicker Harrison Butker’s 24-yard field goal as time expired.

Georgia Tech put an end to a four-game losing streak against Virginia Tech, and claimed its first win in Blacksburg since 2006.

The Hokies (2-2) have lost four straight home games dating to the end of the 2013 season.

”I just told the guys, we’re just not playing Virginia Tech football right now,“ Hokies coach Frank Beamer said. ”(We‘re) not doing the things that we know how to do, have done and should do.

“I don’t think it’s effort. I just think that we need to work on how we do things and step up and make plays when we need to.”

Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas passed for 125 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 165 yards and a score.

Thomas became the first Georgia Tech quarterback to rush for over 100 yards in back-to-back games since Tevin Washington in 2011.

“He’s a gamer,” Johnson said of Thomas. “I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Thomas completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Smelter with 2:03 remaining, and then Butker sealed the deal with his second field goal of the game.

The game-winning drive was set up by D.J. White’s interception at the Hokies’ 40-yard line.

”We had an opportunity to go down and win the football game and the corner baited me into throwing the corner route and he dropped underneath it,“ Brewer said. ”And that was a pretty critical point in the game.

“We don’t throw that interception and we’ve got a chance to drive down there and win it.”

The Hokies lost a lead early in the fourth quarter but reclaimed it on a bizarre play a short time later.

Running back Marshawn Williams fumbled near the Georgia Tech 20 and the ball bounced around before Brewer, who finished with 297 passing yards, picked it up and ran 21 yards for a touchdown.

Virginia Tech tight end Bucky Hodges caught the ensuing 2-point conversion pass over Yellow Jackets defensive back Jamal Gordon to give the Hokies a 24-17 lead with 8:03 remaining.

“I thought, ‘Here we go again,'” Johnson said. “As fate would have it, it worked out alright.”

Brewer’s fumble return touchdown made amends, momentarily at least, for a costly interception he threw earlier in the fourth quarter. He attempted a screen pass while under pressure that Georgia Tech linebacker Paul Davis intercepted and returned 41 yards for a touchdown for a 17-16 Yellow Jackets’ lead with 11:22 remaining.

Virginia Tech took a 16-10 lead into the locker room at halftime. Freshman kicker Joey Slye kicked first-half field goals of 42, 33 and 36 yards, and Williams rushed for a 6-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.

The Hokies led, 13-3, late in the second quarter when Georgia Tech redshirt freshman Corey Griffin intercepted a long pass by Brewer. The Yellow Jackets drove 70 yards in 2:27 and cut the deficit to 13-10 on Thomas’ 2-yard touchdown run with 57 seconds left in the second quarter.

Virginia Tech reclaimed a bit of the momentum with a quick scoring drive it capped with Slye’s 36-yard field goal with two seconds left before halftime.

NOTES: Georgia Tech has scored points after all seven of its takeaways this season, six touchdowns and one field goal. ... Virginia Tech sophomore Woody Baron made first career start at defensive tackle in place of injured Corey Marshall (ankle). Marshall was on the field for the second series. ... Georgia Tech senior RB Zach Laskey moved into 26th place on the Yellow Jackets’ all-time rushing list. He jumped four places ahead of Reggie Ball, Brent Cunningham, Charles Wiley and Greg Horne on Saturday. ... The Yellow Jackets converted only 4-of-12 third down opportunities. They entered the game with a 63.9 percent conversion rate, which ranked them second in the country. ... Virginia Tech sophomore RB Trey Edmunds saw his first action of the season on offense. He was limited to special teams work the first three games while recovering from a broken leg he suffered late last season. ... Hokies junior DB Donovan Riley made his first career start.