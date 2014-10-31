FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia Southern 42, Troy 10
October 31, 2014 / 2:54 AM / 3 years ago

Georgia Southern 42, Troy 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgia Southern 42, Troy 10: Kevin Ellison rushed for a career-high three touchdowns as the host Eagles crushed the Trojans for their sixth straight victory.

Ellison (5-of-9) passed for 31 yards and ran for a game-high 99 as Georgia Southern (7-2, 6-0 Sun Belt), the nation’s top rushing team at 404.2 yards per game, gained 421 on the ground after setting a conference record with 613 in its 69-31 victory over Georgia State on Saturday. Alfred Ramsby added two rushing touchdowns for the Eagles, whose losses came to North Carolina State and Georgia Tech - both on the road by a combined five points - in their first FBS season.

Georgia Southern also dominated defensively, holding Troy (1-8, 1-4) to 154 yards - 80 prior to its last drive - while dominating time of possession 38:43-21:17. Khary Franklin rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown while Brandon Silvers was 3-of-7 for 10 yards for the Trojans, who average 17.8 points per game.

Troy’s Chandler Worthy, who returned a kickoff for a touchdown in each of his last two games – the sixth player in FBS history to accomplish the feat, fumbled the opening kickoff and Ellison cashed in three plays later with a 6-yard TD run. Ellison capped the Eagles’ next possession with a 1-yard score and Ramsby’s 4-yard TD in the second quarter gave Georgia Southern, which outgained the Trojans 218-64 in the first half, a 21-3 lead at the break.

The Eagles went 84 yards on their first possession of the second half, culminated by Ellison diving into end zone for a 2-yard touchdown. Ramsby’s second score was a 9-yard run set up by Ellison’s shifty 30-yard jaunt and backup quarterback Favian Upshaw (96 rushing yards) added a 19-yard TD run to make it 42-3.

