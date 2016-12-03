Georgia Southern upsets Troy 28-24

B.J. Johnson caught two touchdown passes, including a 64-yarder from quarterback Kevin Ellison that put Georgia Southern ahead in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles spoiled Troy's bid for a share of the Sun Belt Conference title with a 28-24 win Saturday at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga.

Ellison threw two touchdowns and ran for two more in the senior's final home game. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 127 yards with the two touchdowns to Johnson.

The visiting Trojans, who needed a win to share the Sun Belt title with Arkansas State, led 10-7 at halftime on Jordan Chunn's 3-yard touchdown run.

But Georgia Southern opened the second half with back-to-back scoring drives, both capped by Ellison touchdown runs.

Georgia Southern's ground game was held in check in the first half, but got going in the second half. Ellison capped a five-play, 75-yard drive with a 24-yard touchdown run. All five plays on the drive were running plays. The 75 yards eclipsed the Eagles' rushing yards in the first half.

On the Eagles' next drive, Ellison scooted 54 yards for another touchdown that had Georgia Southern in front 21-10 early in the third quarter.

Troy answered Georgia Southern's rally with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Silvers to Tevaris McCormick late in the third quarter.

The Trojans then opened the fourth quarter with another scoring drive and took the lead on Chunn's second touchdown run of the game.

Georgia Southern had the last word, with Ellison finding Johnson for the winning touchdown with nine minutes to play.

On the final possession of the game, the Trojans (9-3) drove down to the Georgia Southern 9-yard line, but Silvers' final pass fell incomplete, securing the win for the Eagles.

Silvers finished 27 of 34 for 218 yards for the bowl-bound Trojans.

Georgia Southern finishes the season at 5-7 under first-year coach Tyson Summers.