Troy 35, Georgia State 28
October 12, 2013 / 11:42 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Troy 35, Georgia State 28: Corey Robinson threw three touchdown passes and Jordan Chunn added a pair of rushing scores as the visiting Trojans spoiled the Panthers’ Sun Belt Conference debut.

Brandon Burks rushed for 113 yards and Chunn added 88 for Troy (4-3, 1-1), which snapped a 28-all tie on Robinson’s 54-yard touchdown pass to Chris Williams down the left sideline with 3:17 remaining. Chris Pickett’s interception at the Troy 17 just 29 seconds earlier set up the go-ahead score.

Ronnie Bell passed for 370 yards and four touchdowns and Albert Wilson finished with 267 total yards for Georgia State (0-6, 0-1), which led 28-21 in the fourth quarter but fell short to remain winless in its first season in FBS.

Robinson, who finished with 350 yards passing, threw a pair of first-half touchdowns as the Trojans built a 14-7 halftime lead. The Panthers rallied on Bell’s touchdown passes to Wilson (8 yards) and Robert Davis (31 yards) in the third quarter to take a 21-14 advantage.

After Chunn scored on an 8-yard run to tie the score at 21 with 1:09 left in the third quarter, the Panthers moved ahead on Bell’s 38-yard strike to Wilson on the opening snap of the fourth quarter. The Trojans evened the score at 28 five minutes later on Chunn’s 3-yard run.

