Troy 34, Idaho 17: Jordan Chunn rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown and Brandon Silvers and Bryan Holmes connected for two long touchdowns passes as the visiting Trojans knocked off the Vandals in Sun Belt action.

Chunn carried 28 times to power an offense that racked up 524 total yards for Troy (3-8, 3-4), which won its second straight game. Silvers was 19-of-25 for 231 yards and no interceptions, and Holmes hauled in six passes for 97 yards and the two touchdowns.

Matt Linehan struggled, going 14-of-36 for 269 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions — all by Montres Kitchens — as Idaho (1-9, 1-6) suffered its third consecutive loss. Joshua McCain caught seven passes for 128 yards and a score and Jerrel Brown added 77 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Vandals.

The Trojans needed only four plays to score on the opening drive, as Silvers hit Holmes for a 41-yard TD pass, and Chunn added a 13-yard TD run after the teams traded field goals to give Troy a 17-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Linehan and McCain hooked up for a 64-yard touchdown that pulled the Vandals within seven points, but Silvers and Holmes burned the secondary again for a 51-yard TD and a 24-10 lead.

Linehan’s 54-yard pass to Justin Podrabsky set up Brown’s 1-yard TD run to get the Vandals within 24-17 at the half, but their offense sputtered after the break as their best chance — a blocked punt that set them up at the Troy 10 — resulted in a one-handed Kitchens interception in the end zone. Kitchens also ended Idaho’s next drive with a pick, returning it 28 yards for a touchdown to make it 31-17 and the Trojans tacked on a field goal to cap the scoring.