Troy 32, Western Kentucky 26:Corey Robinson threw for 306 yards and a touchdown to lead thevisiting Trojans to a come-from-behind victory over the Hilltoppers.

Troy (5-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) was outgained 532-397 and lost the time of possession battle by nearly 14minutes but was able to make the big plays when needed. Jordan Chunnrushed for two touchdowns for the Trojans.

Antonio Andrews was a one-mangang for Western Kentucky (4-4, 1-3), rushing 28 times for 144 yards and a score while making sevenreceptions for 125 yards. Brandon Doughty was 29-of-45 for 387 yardsfor the Hilltoppers, who were hurt by two lost fumbles.

Troy took a 10-3 lead after onequarter thanks to a Will Scott 41-yard field goal and Chunn’s 1-yardtouchdown run. The Hilltoppers rallied in the second, scoring 17straight points thanks to Andrews’ 1-yard scoring scamper,Leon Allen’s 3-yard touchdown run and Garrett Schwettman’s 33-yardfield goal.

The second half was almost allTroy, which pulled within three on a Robinson’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Chris Williams early in the third, then took the leadwhen Deon Anthony scored from 9 yards out. After Schwettman hit from37 yards out to put Western Kentucky back in front heading to thefourth, Chunn capped an 11-play, 73-yard drive with a 3-yardtouchdown run to put Troy ahead for good.