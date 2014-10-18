Preview: Tulane at Central Florida

With his Hall of Fame father watching from the sideline, quarterback Nick Montana guided Tulane to victory in his first start of the season last week. The task for Joe Montana’s son is a bit tougher this week as the Green Wave visit American Athletic Conference powerhouse Central Florida on Saturday afternoon. The Knights are 9-0 all-time in conference play.

Tulane limited Connecticut to just 217 yards of offense in last week’s 12-3 win with Montana subbing for injured starter Tanner Lee. Meanwhile, Central Florida rallied from a 14-point deficit to knock off BYU in overtime last week. The Knights have won three straight games overall and are 4-1 all-time against the Green Wave, dominating the past two outings.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Central Florida -19.5.

ABOUT TULANE (2-4, 1-1 American): Lee, a redshirt-freshman, is doubtful for Saturday’s game meaning that Montana should get another start. Montana led the Green Wave to a 7-6 mark last season and their first bowl bid in more than a decade but was erratic at times and lost the starting job in the preseason. He went 19-for-26 for 135 yards against the Huskies last week - including the game’s lone touchdown for Tulane, which is paced by running back Sherman Badie, who is ranked ninth nationally averaging 7.2 yards a carry.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (3-2, 1-0): Filling in for Blake Bortles, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Justin Holman enjoyed a breakout performance by going 30-for-51 for 326 yards passing in the win over the Cougars. Middle linebacker Terrance Plummer continues to turn heads and earned National Defensive Player of the Week honors on Tuesday after registering 17 tackles, a sack and forced fumble against BYU. Thomas Niles has a sack in every game this season for the Knights, whose losses have come to Penn State and Missouri.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Central Florida has outscored Tulane 110-14 in its last two meetings.

2. The Knights are averaging over 43,000 fans a game and are 36-11 all-time at their current home, Bright House Networks Stadium.

3. Tulane is 0-3 on the road this season and has lost six straight away from home.

PREDICTION: Central Florida 27, Tulane 17.