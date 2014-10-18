(Updated: Edits throughout.)

Central Florida 20, Tulane 13: Justin Holman threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman in the third quarter as the host Knights held off the Green Wave to remain unbeaten in American Athletic Conference play.

Central Florida (4-2, 2-0 AAC) also got a 1-yard touchdown run from William Stanback and stopped Tulane (2-5, 1-2) twice on potential game-tying drives in the final few minutes. Holman was 9-for-17 for 113 yards for the Knights, who are 10-0 all-time in AAC play.

Nick Montana, the son of Hall of Famer Joe Montana who guided the Green Wave past Connecticut last week in his first start of the season, connected on 18-of-42 passes for 147 yards for Tulane. Lazedrick Thompson scored the lone touchdown for the Green Wave on a 9-yard run early in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

Holman, who has at least one TD pass in six straight games, hit Perriman on a slant play and the receiver broke a tackle at midfield for what proved to be the decisive score. UCF stopped Tulane on a fourth-and-2 from its own 28-yard line and then again on downs in the final minutes.

The Knights turned the ball over four times and erased a 3-0 first quarter lead with 13 straight points. Shawn Moffitt had a pair of field goals and Stanback dove in from a yard out to give Central Florida a 13-3 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Central Florida star LB Terrance Plummer was originally ejected for targeting but the ejection was overturned by replay review. ...There were six turnovers and 17 penalties in the contest. ...Nick Patti also saw time at quarterback for the Knights but finished just 3-of-6 for 26 yards.