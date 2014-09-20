Duke 47, Tulane 13: Anthony Boone threw for 181 yards and had one of the Blue Devils’ four touchdown runs as the host Blue Devils improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1994.

Thomas Sirk led the Blue Devils with 94 rushing yards and a score while both Shaun Wilson and Josh Snead found the end zone. Duke forced five turnovers - including two in the fourth quarter that led to touchdowns - while topping 40 points for the third time in four games.

Tanner Lee was harassed into a 14-of-35 showing and three interceptions for the Green Wave (1-3), who also hurt their cause with 13 penalties. Lazedrick Thompson led a 215-yard rushing attack with 124 yards and a score.

The teams exchanged touchdown runs in the early moments before Snead ran it in from 2 yards out with 4:11 left in the first quarter to give Duke the lead for good. The Green Wave’s ensuing punt attempt saw the snap sail out of the end zone for a safety and a 16-7 lead for Duke, and Boone scored on a keeper to make it 26-7 early in the third.

Thompson answered with a touchdown and Tulane was threatening again moments later but came up short on a fourth-down try and soon thereafter fumbled on a punt return, setting up Wilson’s 7-yard score and a 33-13 advantage late in the third. Bryon Fields picked off Lee in the early moments of the fourth and took it back 22 yards to the end zone before Joseph Ajeigbe returned a pick 12 yards three minutes later as Duke rolled to its seventh straight home win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Duke is 14-0 in regular-season play with Boone as the starting quarterback. ... Wilson had 70 yards on the ground one week after setting the school record with 245 in a rout of Kansas. ... The Blue Devils begin Atlantic Coast Conference play next Saturday at Miami and play four of their next five on the road.