Preview: Tulane at Houston

Houston responded to a loss in its American Athletic Conference opener with three straight victories and looks to continue its roll when struggling Tulane visits on Saturday. The Cougars allowed only 37 points combined during their winning streak, which has coincided with the move of sophomore Greg Ward Jr from wide receiver to starting quarterback. The Green Wave are giving up almost 30 points per game, but have forced 21 turnovers – tied for ninth in the country and three behind Houston.

Ward completed 61-of-80 passes with four touchdown passes and one interception while gaining 165 yards on the ground in the last three games. “The more he plays, the more comfortable he’s going to get, and the more comfortable his 10 teammates around him are going to be with him and the execution of the offense,” Cougars coach Tony Levine told reporters. Tulane must contain Ward if it is to snap a seven-game road losing streak – four this season.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Houston –17.5

ABOUT TULANE (2-6, 1-3 AAC): Quarterback Tanner Lee returned after missing two games with an injury to complete 24-of-35 passes for 205 yards and a TD in a 38-14 loss to Cincinnati last week. The status of top running backs Sherman Badie (595 yards) and Lazedrick Thompson (400) is uncertain due to injuries, but Dontrell Hilliard rushed for 123 last week. Justyn Shackleford (25 receptions, 351 yards) and Teddy Veal (22, 256) are Lee’s top targets, but the Green Wave stand ninth in passing offense in the AAC.

ABOUT HOUSTON (5-3, 3-1): The Cougars are first in the AAC in points allowed per game (16) and passing defense (173.9 yards) and linebacker Efrem Oliphant has played a big part with a team-high 83 tackles and two interceptions. Ward has thrown for 545 yards combined in his three starts and his prime option is Deontay Greenberry, who has 39 catches for 466 yards. Kenneth Farrow (549 yards) and Ryan Jackson (400) both average more than five yards per carry for a rushing attack that is ranked third in the league.

1. Houston has beaten the Green Wave 10 straight times, including a 40-17 victory in their last meeting in 2012.

2. Lee tied Ryan Griffin’s Tulane freshman record for touchdown passes last week (nine) and needs 264 to move by him in passing yards.

3. The Cougars have forced a turnover in 31 consecutive games and at least two in 25 of their last 29 contests.

PREDICTION: Houston 38, Tulane 17