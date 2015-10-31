Preview: Tulane at Memphis

The American Athletic Conference is bidding to expand the “Power 5” conferences to a “Power 6,” in large part due to the success of Memphis. The 16th-ranked Tigers will try to keep alive their bid for an undefeated season when they host Tulane on Saturday.

Memphis put the AAC in the national discussion with a 37-24 win over Ole Miss on Oct. 17 and followed it with a 66-42 thrashing of Tulsa in its return to conference play last week. The biggest test for the Tigers this week will be fighting the tendency to overlook the Green Wave with Navy, Houston and Temple coming up in consecutive weeks. “We need to get back in our rhythm and understanding the tremendous challenge ahead of us,” Memphis coach Justin Fuente told reporters. “We are going to have to play very well week to week because it is going to be a grind.” Tulane is attempting to snap a three-game slide during which it has been outscored 122-31 by Temple, Houston and Navy.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBSSN. LINE: Memphis -30.5

ABOUT TULANE (2-5, 1-3 AAC): The Green Wave came close to knocking off Navy last week, but quarterback Tanner Lee turned over the ball on three straight possessions in the fourth quarter as the Midshipmen pulled away. “I don’t know about everybody else, but there are no moral victories here,” coach Curtis Johnson told reporters. “That was a game I thought we could have won, and it was a game I thought we should’ve won.” Lee, who missed the previous contest with a concussion, has been limited in practice and is questionable for this week, but Johnson insists it is not concussion-related.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (7-0, 3-0): The Tigers, who are riding the arm of quarterback Paxton Lynch, amassed 704 yards of offense in the win at Tulsa last week. Lynch has gone over 300 yards in each of the last six games and has 17 touchdown passes and one interception on the season, but Fuente still is looking to take steps forward. “Paxton has gotten better, and the guys around him have played well,” Fuente told reporters. “I am pleased with our productivity, but I think there is some room for some improvement so we can have some consistency basis.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tulane has dropped its last four road games, dating to last season.

2. Memphis’ 7-0 start is the best for the program since the 1938 squad when 10-0.

3. The Green Wave have not beaten a ranked team since knocking off Vanderbilt in 1984.

PREDICTION: Memphis 45, Tulane 17