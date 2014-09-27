Preview: Tulane at Rutgers

In preparation for its first season in the Big Ten Conference, Rutgers built up depth at the skill positions, knowing it was going to be a grueling grind for a rookie team in a rough, tough league. When the Scarlet Knights play host to Tulane on Saturday, the conference will get a glimpse at just how much depth they have, especially with last weeks loss of running back Paul James. Enter Justin Goodwin and Desmon Peoples, who will build up some service time and look for holes in the Green Wave defense as James begins his recovery from a torn ACL.

Tulane has struggled against FBS competition, having already dropped two games to ACC teams (38-21 to Georgia Tech and 47-13 to Duke), and a lot of it has to do with the Green Waves run defense. Tulane is allowing 203 yards on the ground and has already given up nine rushing touchdowns. But facing an inexperienced backfield could help in New Jersey, and quarterback Tanner Lee and an improved offense can do them a big favor by keeping the Green Wave defense fresh and off the field.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNews. LINE: Rutgers -11.5

ABOUT TULANE (1-3): Lee is a freshman who has been thrown into the fire against some tough opponents but has decent numbers to fall back upon. He must work on his pocket presence and his composure, as his nine interceptions are mostly the result of panic passes where taking a sack or throwing the ball away was the safer option. But all in all, he is 63-of-133 for 833 yards and eight touchdowns and is leading a young offense that is averaging 21.2 points per game.

ABOUT RUTGERS (3-1): It wasnt exactly a statement game, considering he threw for just 151 yards, but Gary Nova recovered from a five-interception performance versus Penn State by confidently orchestrating the Scarlet Knights to a 31-24 victory at Navy last week. If nothing else, it reaffirmed his status as the leader of this team, and he now has a chance to pad his statistics while the heart of Big Ten play awaits. Nova has only been intercepted once aside from the nightmare versus the Nittany Lions and has 906 yards and nine total touchdowns, but he will meet a decent Green Wave pass defense that is 41st in nation, allowing 211.8 yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rutgers coach Kyle Flood, who took over three years ago after Greg Schiano left for the NFLs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is 9-1 in September games.

2. The Scarlet Knights lead the all-time series 4-2 and defeated the Green Wave 24-12 in the 2012 season opener in New Orleans.

3. Curtis Johnson is in his third season as coach at Tulane, an American Athletic Conference member, and is 10-19.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 38, Tulane 23.