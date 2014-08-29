Tulsa 38, Tulane 31 (OT)

Tulsa 38, Tulane 31 (2OT): Dane Evans threw for 438 yards and four touchdowns - including the game-winner in the second overtime - as the host Golden Hurricane erased the Green Wave’s early 14-point lead in their American Athletic Conference debut.

Keevan Lucas had 13 catches for 233 yards and three scores for the Golden Hurricane (1-0, 1-0 AAC) and Conner Floyd added three catches for 25 yards and the overtime touchdown. Tavarreon Dickerson added 84 rushing yards and Demarco Nelson had an interception in the end zone to end the game.

Tulane redshirt freshman Tanner Lee threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns while Sherman Badie rushed for 215 yards and a touchdown for the Green Wave (0-1, 0-1). Justyn Shackleford led Tulane (0-1, 0-1) with eight catches for 113 yards.

Lee hit Charles Jones for a 15-yard score two plays after Taurean Nixon’s interception and capped the next drive with a 1-yard pass to Dante Butler for a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Evans’ 43-yard touchdown to Lucas cut the Tulane lead in half before both teams had big scoring plays - Badie’s 90-yard run and Lucas’ 84-yard catch after Jeremy Smith recorded a sack-fumble - before halftime.

Tulsa got within 21-20 on a pair of field goals before Xavier Rush caught a 60-yard touchdown from Lee with 6:50 left in regulation. Tulsa tied the game nearly four minutes later on Lucas’ 3-yard catch and Joshua Atkinson’s two-point conversion catch and - after both teams kicked field goals in the first overtime - Evans hit Floyd from 8 yards out for the game-winner.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Badie’s score was Tulane’s first rush of 90 yards or more since Jerald Sowell’s 98-yard score against Alabama in 1993. ... Tulsa K Carl Salazar missed two field goals (34 and 23 yards) in the first half and the Golden Hurricane had an early touchdown nullified by offensive pass interference. ... Tulane K Andrew DiRocco missed a 21-yard field goal - set up by Badie’s 73-yard run - with 1:46 left in regulation.