UCF 31, Tulsa 7: Justin Holman threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Knights to their sixth win in seven games.

Dontravious Wilson ran 17 times for 87 yards and a touchdown for UCF (6-3, 4-1 American Athletic), which had a 506-201 advantage in total yards. Josh Reese had 104 receiving yards and a score while Breshad Perriman finished with 82 yards and a TD as the Knights moved into a three-way tie atop the conference standings.

A week after throwing for a career-high five touchdowns in a win over SMU, Dane Evans struggled to complete 9-of-28 passes for just 69 yards, one TD and three interceptions. Keevan Lucas had the lone TD for Tulsa (2-8, 2-4), which dropped to 0-5 on the road.

UCF turned Evans’ first interception into a field goal to start the scoring and Holman found J.J. Worton from 5 yards out to make it 10-0 early in the second quarter. Holman and Reese hooked up on a 77-yard score on the first play of the next possession before Evans connected with Lucas for an 8-yard TD to pull the Golden Hurricane within 17-7 at halftime.

Holman found Perriman for a 25-yard scoring strike 5:33 into the second half and Wilson finished a 12-play drive with a TD plunge from a yard out to cap the scoring. Evans threw interceptions in UCF territory on the next two possessions to thwart any chance at a comeback as the Knights finished off their 13th straight win in weekday games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Friday marked the first meeting between the teams since they were members of Conference USA. Tulsa won in overtime in the previous encounter in the 2012 C-USA title game. ... UCF committed one penalty for five yards. ... The Knights have won 24 straight games that began at or after 3 p.m. local time.