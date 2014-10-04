Preview: Tulsa at Colorado State

Tulsa hasn’t won since late August and attempts to break a three-game losing streak when it visits Colorado State in nonconference play Saturday. The Golden Hurricane fell in triple-overtime to Texas State last week and are struggling on defense, allowing 42.5 points and 505.8 yards per game. The Rams have posted solid wins over Colorado and Boston College, and their lone defeat was a road loss at Boise State.

Colorado State has won eight of its last 10 home games, which should make for a challenging situation for a Tulsa squad that was blown out 50-21 at Florida Atlantic in mid-September. Golden Hurricane coach Bill Blankenship is aware that the record is subpar but is remaining ultra-positive about his team’s fortunes. “We’re an improving football team,” Blankenship told reporters. “Our younger players are getting better. They’re growing up. We’re staying relatively healthy after four games. You look through the process, and yeah, we’ve got some talent gaps but I think we’re playing pretty well as a group.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network (online). LINE: Colorado State –14.5.

ABOUT TULSA (1-3): Quarterback Dane Evans has passed for 1,145 yards and eight touchdowns but has also been turnover-prone with seven interceptions. Receiver Keevan Lucas has been superb with 37 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns, while Keyarris Garrett has caught 21 passes for 314 yards. Defensively, safety Michael Mudoh has racked up a team-best 41 tackles with middle linebacker Trent Martin (37 stops) and linebacker Craig Suits (32) also playing well.

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (3-1): Quarterback Garrett Grayson has played well with 1,261 yards and 10 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions. Dee Hart (310 rushing yards) and Treyous Jarrells (252) share the ball-carrying duties while receiver Rashard Higgins has 28 catches for 404 yards and four scores. Middle linebacker Max Morgan has a team-best 36 tackles, while outside linebackers Aaron Davis (32 stops) and Cory James share the team lead with three tackles for losses.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tulsa leads the series 5-3 and scored the final 13 points of last season’s meeting to notch a 30-27 victory.

2. Higgins has 96 receptions in 18 games and needs four to become the quickest Colorado State player to reach 100 (Rashaun Greer, 24 games).

3. Golden Hurricane RB James Flanders had a career-best 112 rushing yards in the loss to Texas State.

PREDICTION: Colorado State 38, Tulsa 33