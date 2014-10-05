(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in second graph)

Colorado State 42, Tulsa 17: Rashard Higgins caught a school-record four touchdown passes as the Rams soared past the Golden Hurricane in nonconference play.

Higgins had six receptions for 178 yards and Dee Hart rushed for 143 and two scores on 11 carries as Colorado State (4-1) built a 28-0 lead and then cruised to its third consecutive win. Garrett Grayson passed for 236 yards and three touchdown throws to Higgins while backup Nick Stevens connected on the final TD score to the wideout.

Dave Evans passed for 222 yards and a touchdown for Tulsa (1-4) but also tossed two interceptions. Keevan Lucas had seven receptions for 101 yards, including a 62-yard scoring catch, but couldn’t prevent the Golden Hurricane from losing their fourth straight game.

Hart scored on a 14-yard run to cap the Rams’ first possession and Grayson hit Higgins from 28 yards midway through the quarter. Grayson and Higgins teamed up twice in the second quarter – from 31 and 73 yards – before the Golden Hurricane got on the board on Evans’ 1-yard run with 3:20 left in the first half.

Hart scored from 13 yards out to give Colorado State a 35-7 lead with 9:19 left in the third quarter. Carl Salazar kicked a 25-yard field late in the third quarter for Tulsa before Evans hit Lucas for the long touchdown early in the fourth and Stevens and Higgins answered with a 36-yarder with 5:02 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tulsa is allowing 45.3 points during its losing streak. … Higgins has 102 receptions in 19 career games and became the fastest Colorado State player to reach 100, surpassing Rashaun Greer (24 games). … Lucas has topped 100 yards twice this season – the other time was a 233-yard performance against Tulane in the season opener.