East Carolina 58, Tulsa 24: Shane Carden accounted for a school-record seven touchdowns – five passing, two rushing – as the Pirates rolled past the visiting Golden Hurricane in Conference USA play.

Carden was 34-for-50 for 384 yards while throwing five scoring passes for the third time in his career to lead East Carolina (7-2, 5-1) to its third straight victory. Isaiah Jones had eight receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Trey Watts rushed for 120 yards and one touchdown and also caught a scoring pass from Dane Evans for Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane (2-7, 1-4) have lost three straight games and six of their last seven.

Carden accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and four in the second. He scored on a 1-yard keeper and threw touchdown passes of 28 yards to Cam Worthy and 18 yards to Jones to help the Pirates to a 21-10 halftime edge.

Justin Hardy caught a 5-yard scoring pass and Jones had a 25-yard TD grab in the third quarter as East Carolina increased its lead to 35-17. Carden added a 1-yard scoring run early in the final quarter and later tossed a 5-yard scoring aerial to Bryce Williams before DaShaun Amos ended the game with a 100-yard interception return.