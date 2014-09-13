Preview: Tulsa at Florida Atlantic

After getting blasted by a pair of top-five teams, Tulsa and Florida Atlantic look to regain their composure on Saturday when the clubs meet in Boca Raton, Fla. The Golden Hurricane mustered just nine yards rushing in the first half en route to a 52-7 loss to third-ranked Oklahoma last week while the overmatched Owls suffered a 41-0 setback to second-ranked Alabama. Florida Atlantic has been gouged for 1,404 total yards while being outscored 96-7 in two games, with 784 coming in its 55-7 season-opening loss at Nebraska.

“So they’ve had two tough road ballgames, took it on the chin in both of those, so we’re coming off of similar ballgames,” Tulsa coach Bill Blankenship said. “I think they’ve been pointing to the Tulsa game for a while, which I would not blame them for that at all.” Sophomore wideout Keevan Lucas has reeled in 23 receptions for 317 yards and four touchdowns - including 13 for 233 yards and three scores in the Golden Hurricane’s 38-31 double-overtime win over Tulane on Aug. 28.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, No TV. LINE: None.

ABOUT TULSA (1-1): Despite seeing his defense shredded by the Sooners, linebacker Trent Martin wasn’t interested in painting a picture of gloom and doom for his club. “We just have some fundamental things we need to correct,” the sophomore said. “We found out a lot about ourselves, and things we need to improve on from (last week), and this week we’ll work hard to improve.” Quarterback Dane Evans is also looking to improve after throwing two interceptions in each of the first two contests while averaging just 6.69 yards per attempt.

ABOUT FLORIDA ATLANTIC (0-2): After sitting out against the Crimson Tide with a shoulder injury, quarterback Jaquez Johnson participated in practice Tuesday and appears poised to get the start versus Tulsa. “He looked good today - threw the ball well, move around well,” offensive coordinator Brian Wright told reporters. “He was really good with the game plan. I‘m excited where he’s at right now.” Johnson guided Florida Atlantic toward a 75-yard touchdown on the first drive versus the Cornhuskers and completed 6-of-12 for 61 yards prior to the injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida Atlantic WR Lucky Whitehead has 11 receptions this season while no other member of the team has more than two.

2. Tulsa sophomore RB James Flanders rushed for a career-best 54 yards versus Oklahoma.

3. The Owls have mustered just 345 yards of offense in their first two games.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 24, Florida Atlantic 21