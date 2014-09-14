Florida Atlantic 50, Tulsa 21: Jaquez Johnson threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another in his return from a shoulder injury as the host Owls breezed past the Golden Hurricane.

Johnson went 15-of-20 for 318 yards and William Dukes caught a 74-yard scoring pass for Florida Atlantic (1-2), which was outscored 96-7 in its first two games. Jenson Stoshak had a pair of 59-yard catches, including one for a touchdown, and Alex Deleon and Derek Moise also had scoring receptions in the rout.

Dane Evans went 24-of-49 for 269 yards with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Conner Floyd for Tulsa (1-2), which has allowed 133 points this season. Mandel Dixon made the most of his first career rush for the Golden Hurricane as the junior college transfer scored from three yards midway through the third quarter.

After missing last week’s lopsided loss to Alabama, Johnson didn’t skip a beat by connecting with Dukes on a long scoring strike. The Owls converted an onside kick and after turning the ball over, D‘Joun Smith stepped in front of Evans’ pass and returned it to the end zone to give Florida Atlantic a 17-0 lead with 7:09 remaining in the first quarter.

Floyd’s touchdown reception put Tulsa on the scoreboard early in the second quarter, but Deleon answered with a 14-yard scoring catch over four minutes later. Evans was sacked in the end zone for a safety on the ensuing drive before Johnson found Stoshak two minutes later as Florida Atlantic took a 33-7 lead just before halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Before the game, Florida Atlantic held a ceremony to dedicate Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium. Schnellenberger founded the program and served as the team’s coach until the end of the 2011 season. ... In addition to the 23-yard interception return for a score, Smith had a fumble recovery. ... Johnson set a school record with 15.9 yards per attempt, breaking Jared Allen’s mark (2001).