Preview: Tulsa at Houston

Houston looks to become bowl eligible for the second straight season when it takes on visiting Tulsa in an American Athletic Conference game Saturday. The Cougars are coming off a bye week after suffering an upset loss at home against Tulane (3-7) that severely damaged their chances to win an AAC title. Still, Houston can qualify for a bowl game for the ninth time in the past 14 years, including a loss to Vanderbilt in last season’s BBVA Compass Bowl.The Cougars’ offense will rely on sophomore Greg Ward Jr., who switched from receiver to quarterback and promptly led Houston to three straight wins before the loss to Tulane. Ward is third in the nation in completion percentage (70.3) and is 102-of-145 for 1,005 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. Tulsa counters with its own solid sophomore quarterback in Dane Evans, who has thrown for 2,645 yards and is tied for second in the AAC with 20 touchdown passes.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3 LINE: Houston -20

ABOUT TULSA (2-8, 2-4): Scoring hasn’t been an issue for the Golden Hurricane with Evans getting at least one scoring pass in all 10 games, including 11 to sophomore Keevan Lucas (1,037 yards on 81 catches). But Tulsa’s running game has struggled, with running backs scoring just five times, three by Zack Langer, who has 677 yards on 167 carries (4.1 yards per carry). Tulsa has also had trouble on defense (38.4 points a game), especially against the run where opponents are averaging 5.6 yards a carry and have scored 24 touchdowns.

ABOUT HOUSTON (5-4, 3-2): The Cougars have relied on their defense, which has created multiple turnovers in 26 of its past 30 games and led the nation with 43 takeaways last season. Houston is holding opponents to 17.7 points a game, ninth best in the nation. Kenneth Farrow leads the ground game with 570 yards and five touchdowns on 106 carries, and Ryan Jackson has added 464 yards and five scores on 81 attempts. Deontay Greenberry has 50 catches for 596 yards and four touchdowns, and is coming off 11 receptions for 130 yards against Tulane.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tulsa defeated Tulane 38-31 in double overtime to open the season.

2. The Houston defense has created at least one turnover in 32 straight games, the second longest streak in the nation and trails Ole Miss by one game.

3. Houston and Tulsa have a competitive rivalry with the Cougars leading the all-time series 20-18.

PREDICTION: Houston 42, Tulsa 21