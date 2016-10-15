Preview: Tulsa at Houston

Houston is no longer part of the College Football Playoff chase but coach Tom Herman adamantly insists the No. 12 Cougars have a lot to play for as they enter Saturday’s game against visiting Tulsa in American Athletic Conference play. Houston had its dream of an undefeated season doused when it lost to Navy 46-40 last Saturday for only its second defeat in 20 games with Herman at the helm.

The national perception is that the Cougars no longer have a chance at crashing the national playoff system but Herman said his squad has plenty of achievements to chase. “Our goals are completely ahead of us,” Herman told reporters at a press conference. “Our goal was not to go undefeated, it was not to just beat Oklahoma, and our goal wasn’t to be ranked in the top 10 or five. Our goal is to win our conference. That goal is still out there.” Tulsa certainly isn’t a pushover and its prolific offense is averaging 49.7 points during a three-game winning streak. In each of their last two games, the Golden Hurricane have had two running backs (junior D‘Angelo Brewer and senior James Flanders) and two receivers (seniors Keevan Lucas and Josh Atkinson) go over 100 yards.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Houston -21

ABOUT TULSA (4-1, 1-0 AAC): Brewer has rushed for 434 yards in the past two contests - including a career-best 252 against Fresno State - to raise his season total to 716 yards, while Flanders has rushed for 390 yards and four touchdowns. Senior quarterback Dane Evans has passed for 1,135 yards and nine touchdowns but has been intercepted seven times and has two solid targets in Lucas (36 receptions for 508 yards and five touchdowns) and Atkinson (32 catches for 354 yards and two scores). The defense has been shaky by allowing 81 points over the last two games - both decided in overtime - and the top two players are senior middle linebacker Trent Martin (team-best 35 tackles) and junior linebacker Petera Wilson Jr. (team-leading 3 1/2 sacks).

ABOUT HOUSTON (5-1, 2-1): Junior quarterback Greg Ward Jr. has passed for 1,684 yards and 11 touchdowns against four interceptions and has produced another 272 yards and six touchdowns on the ground but he accounted for three turnovers - two interceptions and a lost fumble - in the loss to Navy. Ward has two dependable targets in junior receivers Linell Bonner (42 receptions, 556 yards, two TDs) and Steven Dunbar (30, 438, three). The Cougars allowed 306 rushing yards in the loss to Navy after holding their previous seven opponents under 100 and expect to have senior linebacker Steven Taylor (team-leading 5 1/2 sacks) back on the field after he was suspended for the Navy game due to a violation of team policy.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Houston has won the past two meetings and holds a 22-18 series edge.

2. The Golden Hurricane have topped 500 yards in 10 of their 18 games under second-year coach Philip Montgomery.

3. The Cougars have scored 40 or more points in five consecutive games and rank 10th nationally with a 43.5 scoring average.

PREDICTION: Houston 58, Tulsa 46