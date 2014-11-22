Houston 38, Tulsa 28: Kenneth Farrow scored on a 2-yard run as the Cougars scored 10 points in the final 3:06 to defeat the visiting Golden Hurricane in an American Athletic Conference game and become bowl eligible.Farrow rushed for 116 yards and four touchdowns on runs of 1, 1, 45 and 2 yards and Steven Dunbar had seven catches for 150 yards for Houston (6-4, 4-2). Greg Ward Jr. was 17-of-22 for 225 yards and a touchdown.

Dane Evans was 28-of-40 for 258 yards and two scores and ran for another but also had three picks. Zack Langer rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries for the Golden Hurricane (2-9, 2-5).

Tulsa tied the game at 28 on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Evans to Zach Epps with 7:10 remaining in the game. Houston answered with a 10-play, 89-yard drive culminated in a Farrow 2-yard scoring run.

On the ensuing possession, Evans was intercepted by Adrian McDonald, who returned the ball to the Tulsa 12. Four plays later, Kyle Bullard put the game away with a 35-yard field goal with 1:16 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cougars are bowl eligible for the second-straight season. … Houston created a turnover for the 33rd game in a row, the second-longest streak in the nation to Ole Miss. … Houston has won four of five games since Ward, a converted wide receiver, took over as the starting quarterback.