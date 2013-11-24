(Updated: CORRECTS Watts yards in lede RECASTS 2nd sentence in 4th graph)

Tulsa 24, Louisiana Tech 14: Trey Watts rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Golden Hurricane overcame four turnovers to snap a four-game losing streak.

Watts scored on runs of 6, 11 and 5 yards for Tulsa (3-8, 2-5 Conference USA), which won for just the second time in its past nine contests. Quarterback Dane Evans threw three interceptions, but the Golden Hurricane intercepted Louisiana Tech quarterback Ryan Higgins four times, two by Darnell Walker.

Tevin King rushed for 111 yards and Blake Martin scored a rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs (4-7, 3-4). Louisiana Tech was without leading rusher Kenneth Dixon, who injured his knee last week against Rice.

Watts opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. The Bulldogs tied the game at 7 with 3:06 left in the first half as Martin capped a nine-play, 81-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.

The Bulldogs pulled within 17-14 on Higgins’ 4-yard touchdown pass to Jon Greenwalt with 44 seconds left in the third quarter. Tulsa responded by marching 62 yards on 11 plays with Watts scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes remaining to seal it for the Golden Hurricane.