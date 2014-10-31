Preview: Tulsa at Memphis

Memphis will try for its first winning streak this season when the Tigers host Tulsa in an American Athletic Conference game Friday night. Memphis followed up its first three victories this season with losses the ensuing week, most recently a 28-24 defeat to visiting Houston on Oct. 11 when the Tigers committed five turnovers. The Golden Hurricane look snap a losing streak that’s stretched to six games after they blew a 20-point halftime lead last week against South Florida.

Paxton Lynch is built more like a tight end with his 6-7, 230-pound frame, but he’s doing just fine at quarterback for Memphis, throwing 10 touchdown passes through the first seven games, one more than he had as a freshman last season. Phil Mayhue had a breakout game for Lynch at wide receiver last week, catching two passes for 96 yards, including his first career touchdown on a 54-yard reception. Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans hasn’t thrown an interception in the last two games after getting picked nine times in the first five.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Memphis -24

ABOUT TULSA (1-6, 1-2 AAC): Zack Langer has seen his workload at running back increase significantly over the last two games, combining for 56 carries and 213 yards after totaling 49 carries and 223 yards in the first four (he missed the season opener). Keevan Lucas continues to get the majority of targets and the speedy wide receiver has come down with 64 catches for 809 yards and eight TDs this season. He’s coming off an 11-catch, 160-yard effort against South Florida, scoring a touchdown for the fourth straight game.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (4-3, 2-1): Brandon Hayes became the third different Tigers’ running back to top 100 yards rushing in a game this season, finishing with 101 yards and a touchdown in a 48-10 victory against winless SMU last weekend. Jarvis Cooper and Sam Craft are the other two, though Craft did not play against SMU after he suffered an undisclosed injury during practice last week. Keiwone Malone, who has finished in the top three in receptions for Memphis the last two years, got off to a hot start with 19 catches in the first four games but has grabbed just three in the last three games, totaling 26 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Memphis LB Tank Jones will miss the first half after he was ejected from the SMU game for targeting.

2. The Tigers are surrendering an average of 19.3 points per game, which ranks 16th in the FBS.

3. Tulsa WR Keyarris Garrett, who caught 67 passes for 845 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore two years ago, then missed most of last season with a broken leg, has missed two of the last three games with an undisclosed injury.

PREDICTION: Memphis 49, Tulsa 24