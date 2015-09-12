Preview: Tulsa at New Mexico

A clash of styles will be on display when Tulsa visits New Mexico in a nonconference tilt on Saturday. The Golden Hurricane used the no-huddle offense installed by first-year coach Phillip Montgomery to roll up 618 yards in a 47-44 victory over Florida Atlantic in their opener, while the Lobos used their run-based attack to tie the school record of eight rushing touchdowns in a 66-0 shellacking of Mississippi Valley State.

New Mexico loaded up with 511 total yards and allowed just 74 in its easy opener but coach Bob Davie doesn’t think the effort put much fear into Tulsa. “There’s probably not a lot of respect for us on their end,” Davie told reporters. “I‘m sure they’re kind of envisioning how many points they can put up and how many yards they can put up.” Of course, the Golden Hurricane aren’t feeling all that respected themselves after being picked to finish last in the American Athletic Conference. “We have to go earn it,” Montgomery told reporters. “Nobody is going to give it to us. That’s been our message all the way through.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: New Mexico -4.

ABOUT TULSA (1-0): Junior quarterback Dane Evans passed for 424 yards and two touchdowns in the opener and has a pair of solid targets in junior Keevan Lucas and senior Keyarris Garrett. Lucas, who caught 101 passes last season, got this season off to a strong start with 10 receptions for 193 yards and two touchdowns, while Garrett had a career-high 163 yards on five receptions. Senior safety Michael Mudoh had 20 tackles - most in the nation - in the opener for his 15th career double-digit effort and a strong defensive line was boosted by the return of sophomore defensive tackle Jesse Brubaker, who missed most of last season due to a fractured orbital bone in his left eye.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (1-0): Sophomore quarterback Lamar Jordan doesn’t pass a lot but he did complete all seven of his throws for 103 yards and one touchdown in the opener while also rushing for a 28-yard score. Senior Jhurell Pressley ranks seventh in school history with 25 rushing touchdowns and also stands 135 yards away from becoming the 14th player in Lobos history to reach 2,000 career rushing yards. The 74 yards allowed by the defense was the sixth fewest in program history and the contest marked the return of standout junior middle linebacker Dakota Cox, who had 116 tackles last season before tearing an ACL in early November against Boise State.

1. Tulsa has won four of the previous six meetings, including a 44-10 road victory in 2009 in the most recent clash.

2. Lobos SS Travis Green, a graduate transfer from Kansas State, returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown against Mississippi Valley State in his school debut.

3. The Golden Hurricane’s 47 points were the most since the 2012 campaign as they didn’t reach 40 at all over the past two seasons.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 33, New Mexico 31