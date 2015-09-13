Tulsa 40, New Mexico 21

Dane Evans threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns and Redford Jones booted four field goals as Tulsa beat host New Mexico 40-21 in Albuquerque.

Tailback Zack Langer ran for 139 yards on 33 attempts and D‘Angelo Brewer gained 133 on 20 rushes as the Golden Hurricane’s no-huddle attack hit 600 yards for the second straight week.

It’s the program’s first 2-0 start since 2009 and matches the victory total from last season.

Tailback Teriyon Gipson rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Lamar Jordan had 137 yards running the triple option for New Mexico (1-1), which was tripped up by 14 penalties for 154 yards and a pair of turnovers.

Each team found the end zone on its opening possession. Tulsa answered Gipson’s 13-yard scoring run with a 69-yard scoring strike from Evans to wide receiver Joshua Atkinson. Jones then hit a 34-yard field goal on the Golden Hurricane’s ensuing possession to give the visitors a 10-7 advantage.

New Mexico jumped back in front five minutes later on a 62-yard pass from Jordan to wideout Dameon Gamblin, but Tulsa scored the final 13 points of the half -- on Keevan Lucas’ 41-yard scoring grab and a 22-yard field goal by Jones.

The Lobos finished the half with nearly 100 fewer total yards (282-186) than Tulsa and hurt themselves with nine penalties for 109 yards, including seven personal fouls. New Mexico rushed for 75 yards on its opening drive but picked up only 39 yards on 19 carries the rest of the half.

After Tulsa extended its lead to 23-14 with a field goal on its opening drive of the third quarter, Gipson pulled the Lobos to within 23-21 with a 4-yard scoring run. Tulsa, however, countered with Brewer’s 1-yard TD jaunt on its next possession to start a game-ending run of 17 unanswered points.

Langer sealed the win with a 5-yard scoring burst with 4:07 remaining.