Preview: Tulsa at Oklahoma

Oklahoma was pushed to the limit in its most recent game but the No. 17 Sooners should find the task of winning to be much easier when they host Tulsa on Saturday. Oklahoma trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter at Tennessee last Saturday before rallying to post a rousing 31-24 double-overtime victory.

The Sooners have received an offensive boost from junior quarterback Baker Mayfield while the defense ranks 10th in total defense (240 per game) and sixth in passing defense (106.5). Those rankings will be tested by the Golden Hurricane, who averaged 43.5 points and 609 total yards (sixth nationally) while winning their first two games under first-year coach Philip Montgomery, the former offensive coordinator at Baylor. Tulsa is 2-0 for the first time since 2009 but hasn’t defeated Oklahoma since 1996. The Sooners are playing at home for the 100th time during the tenure of coach Bob Stoops, winning 91 of the previous 99 occasions.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Oklahoma -30.5.

ABOUT TULSA (2-0): The Golden Hurricane have topped 600 yards in consecutive games for the first time since a two-game run against SMU and Texas-El Paso in the 2008 season. Junior quarterback Dane Evans has passed for 745 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions with junior receiver Keevan Lucas (14 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns) and senior Keyarris Garrett (12 catches, 265 yards) accounting for most of the yardage. Senior strong safety Michael Mudoh is five tackles away from 300 for his career while junior outside linebacker Matt Linscott has 21 tackles, including a team-high four for losses.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (2-0): Mayfield, a junior, began his career at Texas Tech and has thrived in his first two games by passing for 575 yards and six touchdowns and adding two rushing scores. He has quickly formed a bond with senior receiver Sterling Shepard (two touchdowns versus Tennessee), who ranks fifth in school history with 2,336 receiving yards and eighth with 157 career receptions. Junior cornerback Zack Sanchez sealed the Tennessee victory with his ninth career interception while senior outside linebacker Eric Striker has 20 career sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma leads the series 19-7-1 and has won the last eight meetings.

2. Sooners junior ILB Dominique Alexander (206 career tackles) and Golden Hurricane senior DE Derrick Alexander (17 career sacks) are brothers who grew up in Tulsa.

3. Oklahoma sophomore RB Samaje Perine has just 111 yards through two games after rushing for 1,713 last season - fifth-most in school history.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 59, Tulsa 33