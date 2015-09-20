Oklahoma State wins turnover battle, romps past UTSA

STILLWATER, Okla. - Oklahoma State’s defense played well through two games, even dictating the theme of two wins with its stingy play.

Still, one thing was missing: takeaways.

Saturday, they finally came. In bunches.

The defense set the tone immediately against Texas-San Antonio on its way to a seven-turnover afternoon, fueling the No. 25 Cowboys to a 69-14 romp at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Less than two minutes into the game, the Oklahoma State defense scored one touchdown and set up another, each time on fumble recoveries. Later, an interception halted a Roadrunners threat and another led to a touchdown. The Cowboys even got two takeaways off special teams, with the punt and kickoff units each producing fumbles.

And finally, it was, fittingly, a turnover that completed the scoring on another fumble return for a touchdown with 1:25 remaining. The seven turnovers tied for the third-most in school history and were the most by an Oklahoma State defense since collecting seven against Baylor in 2000.

This season, before Saturday, the Cowboys had forced but one turnover. And takeaways are a major stressing point for the defense, with a goal of three per game. UTSA had only turned it over once, before Saturday.

“I’ve been sweating it out and stressing over it,” said Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer, despite his team’s top-25 national rankings in two key defensive categories - rushing defense (No. 21) and scoring defense (15). “So for them to cause them and get them, that was one of those exhale moments. Hopefully, those things are contagious. And hopefully that keeps some blood in the water and makes them want to crave them more.”

The Cowboys improved to 3-0 in nonconference play. The Big 12 opener at Texas looms next on Saturday.

UTSA fell to 0-3, losing to Oklahoma State for the third straight season.

“We didn’t protect the football,” said Roadrunners coach Larry Coker. “They did a good job on defense and that’s what they are coached to do. We work on it every day, but obviously we’ve got to coach it better and protect the ball better.”

On the opening series, Roadrunners quarterback Blake Bogenschutz was sacked on a blind-side hit by blitzing cornerback Miketavious Jones, who stripped the ball in the process. Cowboys linebacker Devante Averette scooped up the bounding ball and raced into the end zone just 45 seconds in.

“It played out just the way it’s supposed to,” Averette said. “And I just so happened to be there to pick it up.”

Moments later, Bogenschutz fumbled again, as he was popped by Oklahoma State linebacker Jordan Sterns while scrambling. Linebacker Jordan Burton recovered at the UTSA 37-yard line and, two plays later, running back Chris Carson romped up the middle for a 26-yard scoring run.

The Cowboys led 31-7 at halftime and 41-7 after three quarters.

UTSA moved close at one point, with Bogenschutz connecting with wide receiver Kerry Thomas Jr. for a 4-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter. But the Roadrunners didn’t score again until the fourth quarter, on running back Jarveon Williams’ 2-yard run.

Bogenschutz was harassed regularly, completing 8 of 13 passes for 58 yards with three fumbles (two lost) and two interceptions before being lifted.

”Not a lot of good today from the Roadrunners,“ Coker said. ”They are a good football team, but we knew that coming in. We are a lot better football team, certainly, than we played like today. We have to be.

“But we were just a bad football team today. That’s about all I can say.”

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph completed 17 of 23 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Wideouts David Glidden and Jhajuan Seales accounted for the scoring receptions. Carson ran for 104 yards and two scores.

NOTES: The schools completed a three-game arrangement. UTSA, in just its fifth season of football, has played the Cowboys in three of those five seasons, losing all three. ... For Roadrunners coach Larry Coker, two games in Stillwater did not prove to be a “welcome back” event on the field. Coker was born in Oklahoma and served as an assistant at Oklahoma State from 1983 to 1989. He was offensive coordinator when current Cowboys coach Mike Gundy was the quarterback. But in two games with UTSA at Boone Pickens Stadium, Coker’s teams were beaten 112-27. ... The Cowboys struck for two fumble recoveries in the opening 1:56 against UTSA, matching their total from the previous 15 games. ... Oklahoma State’s 69 points scored were the fourth-most for the program in a game in the modern era, 1945-present. It was the most points by the Cowboys since they went for 84 against Savannah State in 2012.