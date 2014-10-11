Preview: Tulsa at Temple

Temple looks to win its third game in a row when it hosts Tulsa on Saturday. The Owls opened up American Athletic Conference play with a 36-10 victory over Connecticut and have already surpassed their win total from last season as they hope to beat the Golden Hurricane for the first time. “They are a fast, no huddle, spread team that’s going to throw it all over the field,” coach Matt Rhule told reporters. “So it should be a really exciting, dynamic game to watch.”

Tulsa has dropped four consecutive games after beginning the season with a bang against Tulane. The Golden Hurricane trailed from start to finish in the 42-17 setback to Colorado State and hope to avoid their first five-game losing streak since 2009. “Temple is radically improved from a year ago,” coach Bill Blankenship told reporters. “We are going to have our challenges, but we look forward to playing them and getting back into the conference where we are 1-0.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPNews. LINE: Temple -16.5

ABOUT TULSA (1-4, 1-0 AAC): Quarterback Dane Evans had an up-and-down day versus Colorado State as he finished 16-of-29 for 222 yards and a touchdown, but threw two costly interceptions. Keevan Lucas was one of the lone bright spots in the loss to the Rams, catching seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. The Golden Hurricane have failed to score in the first quarter in all five games this season.

ABOUT TEMPLE (3-1, 1-0): P.J. Walker overcame a sluggish start to complete 20-of-29 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown to go along with a rushing score in the win over Connecticut. Jalen Fitzpatrick hauled in six passes for 108 yards and a touchdown to go over the 1,000-yard mark (1,080) for his career. Praise Martin-Oguike led the defensive charge by recording six tackles, a sack and a fumble return for a touchdown versus the Huskies.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Temple is second in the nation with 17 takeaways.

2. Tulsa has given up 42 or more points in three of its last four games.

3. The Owls have scored five defensive touchdowns this season.

PREDICTION: Temple 31, Tulsa 16