(Updated: UPDATED several statistics)

Temple 35, Tulsa 24: P.J. Walker threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns as the Owls downed the visiting Golden Hurricane to remain unbeaten in American Athletic Conference play.

Jahad Thomas ran for a game-high 152 yards and hauled in a touchdown pass while Jalen Fitzpatrick caught five balls for 107 yards and a score for Temple (4-1, 2-0 AAC), which overcame two turnovers. Walker, Kenneth Harper and Connor Reilly added rushing scores for the Owls, who won their third game in a row despite finishing 1-of-12 on third down.

Dane Evans completed 21-of-36 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns while Zack Langer ran for 113 yards and a score for Tulsa (1-5, 1-1), which has lost five consecutive games. Keevan Lucas caught nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown while Mandel Dixon chipped in with a TD for the Golden Hurricane, who were 0-for-4 on fourth down.

Temple jumped out to an early 7-0 lead when Harper pounded his way into the end zone from 8 yards out before Tulsa responded with a 19-yard touchdown run by Langer. The Owls regained their seven-point cushion when Reilly scored on a fake field goal and Temple took a 21-14 advantage into the break after Walker’s 5-yard scamper.

The Golden Hurricane pulled even once again when Lucas hauled in a 29-yard TD pass and they went ahead 24-21 following Carl Salazar’s 44-yard field goal. Walker threw a 30-yard strike to Fitzpatrick to make it 28-24 and the Owls pulled away for good when Thomas scored on a screen pass to improve to 4-1 for the first time since 2010.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Temple RB Jamie Gilmore accounted for 143 total yards. … Tulsa has recorded at least one sack in 36 straight games. … The Owls had four touchdown drives of less than two minutes.