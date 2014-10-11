FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Temple 35, Tulsa 24
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 11, 2014 / 7:46 PM / 3 years ago

Temple 35, Tulsa 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATED several statistics)

Temple 35, Tulsa 24: P.J. Walker threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns as the Owls downed the visiting Golden Hurricane to remain unbeaten in American Athletic Conference play.

Jahad Thomas ran for a game-high 152 yards and hauled in a touchdown pass while Jalen Fitzpatrick caught five balls for 107 yards and a score for Temple (4-1, 2-0 AAC), which overcame two turnovers. Walker, Kenneth Harper and Connor Reilly added rushing scores for the Owls, who won their third game in a row despite finishing 1-of-12 on third down.

Dane Evans completed 21-of-36 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns while Zack Langer ran for 113 yards and a score for Tulsa (1-5, 1-1), which has lost five consecutive games. Keevan Lucas caught nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown while Mandel Dixon chipped in with a TD for the Golden Hurricane, who were 0-for-4 on fourth down.

Temple jumped out to an early 7-0 lead when Harper pounded his way into the end zone from 8 yards out before Tulsa responded with a 19-yard touchdown run by Langer. The Owls regained their seven-point cushion when Reilly scored on a fake field goal and Temple took a 21-14 advantage into the break after Walker’s 5-yard scamper.

The Golden Hurricane pulled even once again when Lucas hauled in a 29-yard TD pass and they went ahead 24-21 following Carl Salazar’s 44-yard field goal. Walker threw a 30-yard strike to Fitzpatrick to make it 28-24 and the Owls pulled away for good when Thomas scored on a screen pass to improve to 4-1 for the first time since 2010.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Temple RB Jamie Gilmore accounted for 143 total yards. … Tulsa has recorded at least one sack in 36 straight games. … The Owls had four touchdown drives of less than two minutes.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.