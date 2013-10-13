(Updated: Minor edits in second and third grafs.)

Tulsa 34, Texas-El Paso 20: Cody Green threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the host Golden Hurricane beat the Miners for their first Conference USA win.

Green completed 14-of-17 passes for 226 yards for Tulsa (2-4, 1-1) to go with 24 yards rushing. Trey Watts added 142 yards on 27 carries as the Golden Hurricane scored three touchdowns before Texas-El Paso (1-5, 0-3) found the end zone for its first time. Thomas Roberson caught a game-high five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Aaron Jones led the Miners with 15 carries for 90 yards while quarterback Jameill Showers chipped in 74. He also completed 12-of-30 passes for 166 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Jordan Leslie caught four passes for 102 yards and a score.

Ja’Terian Douglas rushed in from 3 yards out 4:27 into regulation before Green found Keevan Lucas for a 24-yard score and Roberson for a 35-yard TD to make it 21-3 with 14:50 left in the second quarter. After Jay Mattox hit his second field goal for UTEP, Autrey Golden return the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

Two Carl Salazar field goals pushed Tulsa’s cushion to 27-13 with 2:42 left in the third quarter before Showers hit Leslie on a screen for a 71-yard score that pulled the Miners within 27-20. Green’s 2-yard touchdown run with 10:47 to play finished the scoring.