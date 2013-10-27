(Updated: CHANGES to Golden Hurricane throughout CHANGES Watts’ rushing yards to 63 in Para 3)

Tulane 14, Tulsa 7: Devin Powell threw a pair of touchdown passes in his second start as the host Green Wave stayed undefeated in Conference USA play by holding off the Golden Hurricane.

Ryan Grant caught seven passes for 89 yards and a touchdown and Justyn Shackleford hauled in the other scoring pass from Powell, who was making his second straight start in place of Nick Montana (arm). Tulane (6-2, 4-0 C-USA) won its fourth straight and is off to its best start since a 12-0 campaign in 1998.

Dane Evans was held to 13-of-30 passing for 139 yards and was intercepted three times as Tulsa (2-5, 1-2) lost to the Green Wave for the first time since joining Conference USA in 2005. Trey Watts ran for 63 yards and the lone touchdown for the Golden Hurricane.

Powell was intercepted late in the first quarter by Will Barrow, who returned it 64 yards to the Tulane 5-yard line. Tulsa handed it four straight times to Watts, who finally busted in for a 1-yard score.

The Green Wave evened it with 42 seconds left in the half when Shackleford took a slant 19 yards for a touchdown. Powell found Grant for a 33-yard score with 7:29 left in the third quarter and Tulane sealed it with a defensive stand on Tulsa’s final drive.