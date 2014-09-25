Preview: UCLA at Arizona State

Arizona State will have to get by without its starting quarterback when the No. 12 Sun Devils host No. 10 UCLA in a key Pac-12 contest on Thursday night. Taylor Kelly remains sidelined with a right foot injury suffered Sept. 13 against Colorado, the last time the Sun Devils played a game. UCLA might also have to go with a backup as quarterback Brett Hundley remains questionable with an injury to his non-throwing elbow, which occurred in a Sept. 13 win versus Texas.

In the absence of Kelly, Mike Bercovici will make his first collegiate start for Arizona State and hes familiar to UCLA offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone, who recruited him when he was an assistant coach at Arizona State under former head coach Dennis Erickson. If Hundley is unable to play against the Sun Devils, the Bruins would likely start Jerry Neuheisel, son of former UCLA coach Rick Neuheisel, but coach Jim Mora also indicated freshman Asiantii Woulard might get some action behind center. Hundley would certainly be missed, as he has completed 70.4 percent of his passes through three games, accounting for 686 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1. LINE: UCLA -4.

ABOUT UCLA (3-0): The Bruins have found little room in the run game this season but one of the few bright spots has been the play of Paul Perkins, who has rushed for 304 yards and three touchdowns this season. He posted the first 100-yard rushing game of his career in the win against Texas, finishing with 126 yards on 24 carries, and his bruising running style should wear on the Sun Devils. UCLA returned its top four rushers from last season but are still looking for Jordon James and Myles Jack to flash the elusiveness they showed a year ago.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12): DeMarieya Nelson caught seven passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns last season but the 6-3, 224-pound senior is expected to see more action at linebacker than tight end against the Bruins. He had 16 tackles on the defensive side of the ball a year ago, forced two fumbles and recovered another. Nelson is also a key special-teams player for the Sun Devils, making him one of the rare three-way stars of college football.

1. UCLA linebacker Eric Kendricks has three defensive touchdowns in his collegiate career, one shy of the school record shared by two others.

2. The Bruins have won 23 straight games when holding the opponent to less than 20 points.

3. The Sun Devils have scored on all 16 trips into the red zone this season, including 13 touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 27, UCLA 24