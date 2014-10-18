Preview: UCLA at California

UCLA’s 42-30 loss to Oregon this past week dropped the Bruins from the Top 25 rankings and spoiled their bid at a national title, but a win on the road against California this Saturday could potentially get them back on track in the Pac-12. The Bruins haven’t won in Berkeley since 1998 with the Golden Bears getting the the better of them in seven straight meetings at Memorial Stadium, but UCLA has conquered its last six opponents away from home and is 10-4 in true road games under Jim Mora. Beating the Golden Bears might mean winning a shootout, however, as they’re averaging 42.8 points a game this season.

California quarterback Jared Goff leads an offense that averages the fourth-most passing yards in the nation and his 22 touchdown passes rank second in the Pac-12. The Golden Bears fell to Washington 31-7 last week in their worst offensive performance of the year that included three turnovers and a season-low 368 yards. Before that, California’s previous three games were decided by no more than four points, so while Saturday’s contest may call for a back-and-forth affair, there’s a good chance a dramatic finish is in order.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: UCLA -7.

ABOUT UCLA (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12): The Bruins are coming off of back-to-back losses in which they failed to score points in the first quarter and allowed the opposing team to rush for more than 200 yards. Paul Perkins, the Pac-12’s second-leading rusher, ran for a career-best 187 yards against the Ducks and has rushed for more than 100 yards in three of the last four games — and he had 99 yards the other game. Brett Hundley leads the nation in completion percentage (72.2) but has thrown an interception in back-to-back games.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (4-2, 2-2 Pac-12): The Golden Bears have their first winning record at the halfway mark of the season since 2009, and Goff has been a big part of that resurgence for second-year coach Sonny Dykes. Goff already has thrown for more touchdowns (22) through the first six games than he did all of last season (18) and his QB rating (173.1) is way up from last year’s 123.2. California has been ravaged by injuries at safety, including the loss of Griffin Piatt to an ACL tear this past week, but the Golden Bears hope to have Stefan McClure back from a calf injury after a month away.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Bruins are the only team in the country to be perfect (19 for 19) in the red zone .

2. Hundley needs five touchdown passes to become the all-time leader at UCLA (Cade McNown, 68).

3. The Golden Bears have scored 50 or more points three times this season — one short of the school record.

PREDICTION: UCLA 42, California 38